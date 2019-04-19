Obama border patrol chief: Citizens patrolling US, Mexico border very dangerous

Mark Morgan, a career FBI official who served as Border Patrol chief for the Obama administration, said on Friday that armed militia patrolling the U.S., Mexico border was dangerous and troubling.

“Make no mistake from a law enforcement point of perspective this is a bad thing,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

“Citizens should not be arming themselves...and carrying out law enforcement duties – this is a bad thing for everybody.”

Border agents, earlier this year, arrested more than 66,000 migrants attempting to enter the country illegally, marking the highest numbers of arrests at the border in a decade.

“Border Patrol and other law enforcement are overwhelmed,” said Morgan. “And they feel like that have no choice.”

Morgan said Congress can easily fix most of the problem and Americans wouldn’t feel the need to take matters into their own hands.

“All they have to do, the legislature fixes the floor settlement agreement and TDPRA, catch and release goes away, 85% of this problem goes away and the American citizens down there wouldn't feel the need to do this,” he said.