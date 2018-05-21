Obama administration meddled in foreign elections: Judicial Watch

The government watchdog group Judicial Watch has obtained documents revealing the flow of money from the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to various countries in efforts to provide the Obama administration its preferred outcome in foreign elections.

Continue Reading Below

“[The Obama administration] actively went about either destabilizing or trying to influence governments and electoral processies around the world,” Judicial Watch Director of Research Chris Farrell told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday.

State Department records show USAID used taxpayer funds to back billionaire investor George Soros’s left-wing political operations in other countries, according to Judicial Watch.

“Our State Department is really Soros-occupied territory,” Farrell said. “He is probably more influential in his thinking, and his language and conduct is really the guiding light in our State Department today.”

Judicial Watch says the documents reveal former President Barack Obama’s State Department meddled in the foreign elections of Israel, Russia, Macedonia, Albania, Libya, Egypt and Great Britain.

Advertisement

“The list you gave was the foreign policy of the Obama administration,” Farrell said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” referring to the outlined list of countries.

The documents obtained by Judicial Watch under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State and USAID reveal instances where USAID funds were funneled through that agency’s Civil Society Project to back Soros’s left-wing Open Society Foundations.

“In some instances, we were paying Soros to do it for us,” Farrell said.