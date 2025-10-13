Nvidia CEO expresses gratitude in letter as Israeli employee is freed from Hamas captivity

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent a letter to the chip giant's staff on Monday expressing gratitude for the release of Avinatan Or, an Israeli employee of the company who was released from Hamas captivity after two years.

Or was attending the Nova music festival with his partner, Noa Argamani, near Kibbutz Reim when Hamas conducted a terror attack against communities near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023. Or and Argamani were both taken captive and held separately. Argamani was rescued in June 2024 during an Israeli military operation and was a prominent advocate for the release of Or and other hostages after she was freed.

After the U.S. brokered a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, Or was released on Monday along with other surviving hostages after more than two years in captivity.

"I am profoundly moved and deeply grateful to share that, just moments ago, our colleague, Avinatan Or, was released to the Red Cross in Gaza," Huang wrote. "After two unimaginable years in Hamas captivity, Avinatan has come home."

Calcalist reported that Or started working for Nvidia in 2022 after he received an electrical engineering degree from Ben-Gurion University. He worked as an engineer in Nvidia's VLSI group, which is part of the company's networking division and plays a key role in Nvidia's semiconductor design operations in Israel.

Huang wrote that Or's mother, Ditza, "inspired us all" through her "strength, courage, and unwavering hope."

He also said that Nvidia's employees in Israel "stood with her in vigil, united in determination that Avinatan would return home safely. That unity reflected the very best of who we are."

"Thousands of Nvidia employees have served with extraordinary bravery in defense of their communities during the war," Huang continued. "Many have faced immense pain, loss, and uncertainty. Some have lost family members or loved ones."

The Nvidia co-founder's letter referenced several personal losses that hit Nvidia's team in Israel, including the death of employee Amit Chayut as well as the killing of Danielle Waldman and her partner.

Waldman is the daughter of Mellanox founder Eyal Waldman, whose company was acquired by Nvidia.

"The losses to our Jewish, Druze, and Arab families alike have been immense. Grief knows no borders, no faiths, no divisions. We mourn together, and we hope together — for peace, understanding, and a future without fear," Huang wrote.

"Avinatan — welcome home. Your safe return brings profound relief and joy to the entire Nvidia family. May this moment market the first step toward recovery, renewal, and lasting peace — for all who have been touched by this war."

A Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment about the letter.