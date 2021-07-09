North Dakota sues Biden administration for cancellation of oil pipelines

North Dakota has launched a lawsuit against the Biden administration for suspending the sale of oil and gas leases on federal lands, alleging it could cost the state billions of dollars.

President Biden halted oil and gas lease sales upon entering office in January as part of his promise to take on climate change.

Though the leasing ban is temporary, the White House has not confirmed for how long the suspension will hold.

In his civil complaint filed Wednesday, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the suspension had prevented leasing auctions during March and June – reportedly costing the state more than $80 million dollars.

"I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of our hard-working citizens, and North Dakota’s rights to control its own natural resources," Stenehjem said in a statement this week.

The attorney general argued that the financial losses could grow into the billions if the "illegal cancellations" are not reversed.

The suit seeks to require the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to reschedule the lost lease sales and prevent them from blocking future sales in the state.

Republicans have widely condemned Biden’s suspension as "illegal" and argue it will do more harm to the U.S. economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"In addition to being a foolish idea, President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on public lands is illegal," North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said following the suit. "It increases federal and state budget shortfalls, hampers state and private mineral owners’ rights, and makes the United States less energy independent and more reliant on foreign producers who are not all good actors, like Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Venezuela."

The North Dakota suit comes one month after a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked Biden’s suspension and argued his ruling applies nationwide.

The White House did not respond to Fox News' questions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.