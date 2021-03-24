Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

14 US states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

The U.S. Interior Department is set to launch a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program on Thursday

close
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) discusses the Biden administration’s approach to oil and gas drilling on federal lands, as well as rare earth mining in his state.video

Alaska governor will challenge Biden exec. order on oil, gas leasing

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) discusses the Biden administration’s approach to oil and gas drilling on federal lands, as well as rare earth mining in his state.

Fourteen U.S. states including Louisiana and Wyoming filed suit on Wednesday against President Joe Biden’s administration to challenge his pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

A coalition of 13 states filed one lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana, while Wyoming filed a its own lawsuit in federal court in that state. The states joining Louisiana’s suit included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Biden, a Democrat, in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing on federal lands pending a policy review. The U.S. Interior Department, which oversees the federal oil and gas program, is set to launch a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program on Thursday, a key step that will determine whether the administration will permanently halt new leases.

The department declined to comment on the litigation.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Will Dunham