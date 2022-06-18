NJ Transit halts service for NYC after union-related action

New Jersey Transit suspended rail service into and out of New York City on Friday evening after a chaotic day for commuters that saw dozens of trains canceled because of a lack of engineers.

The railroad said the problem was the result of an illegal job action by the union representing locomotive engineers.

The engineers don't currently have a collective bargaining agreement.

NJ Transit said the number of engineers who called out on Friday was triple the average number for a weekday.

The agreement being negotiated includes Friday's observance of Juneteenth as a holiday, which the agreement currently in place does not, according to NJ Transit.

"NJ Transit is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ Transit rail service every day," the state-operated transit corporation said in a statement. "We intend to explore all legal remedies in response to this illegal and irresponsible action."

In a tweet on Saturday morning, NJ Transit said it expected engineers to return to work and for the railroad to resume service.

An email message seeking comment was left by the Associated Press with the union’s local chairperson Friday.

New Jersey Transit said the last trains leaving New York, which normally operate until after midnight, would depart before 8:15 p.m.

New Jersey Transit is the country's third-largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit.

