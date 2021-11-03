NJ governor's race shows Democrats must listen to Americans: Rep. Van Drew

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday morning while his state’s governor’s race was still too close to call and argued the surprising results so far will be a wakeup call to moderate Democrats.

REP. JEFF VAN DREW: The Democratic Party has changed a lot. It's why I left -- it’s that old saying, you know, ‘I didn't leave the party, the party left me.’ It's absolutely true.

This has become an entirely different party, but there are still folks in that party that are somewhat moderate -- at least somewhat moderate and have some sense. I pray to God they're at least a few. And I think they're really going to look at this and they're going to think, ‘Hey, this is a real message. And if I want to come back to Congress or if I want to survive politically or if I just want to do the right thing, I've really got to listen to people.’

So I think there's a strong and loud message and it didn't just happen in the governor’s races. Take a look [at] council seats, mayor seats, county clerks -- across the board, municipalities that normally don't have Republicans in those positions now do as of yesterday. There’s a real change afoot here.

