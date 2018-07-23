NFL will be tainted for another season: Ex-Super Bowl champion

The NFL’s anthem policy problem is not going away, according to former Super Bowl champion Burgess Owens.

“This is about a global reach,” Owens told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday. “It’s about a corporation that understands that they need to get past the American market.”

NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the debate in 2016 when, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he refused to stand for the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Despite a steep decline in viewership and ad revenue over the past two years, league authorities extended Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract. In Owens’ opinion, they “have to demean the NFL brand” in order to appeal to a global audience.

“This is the worst of the leftist,” he said. “They can care less about patriotism … our country – they care about their profits.”

The NFL and its players association announced last week that the league would put their new anthem policy – that would allow players to stay in the locker room during the national anthem but required them to stand if they decide to come onto the field – on hold while the two sides negotiated.

Owens added that going into the locker room is still demonstrating.

“It’s still showing the entire world that our country is divided, is racist [and] is not the place to be,” he said.