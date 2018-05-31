Athletes should keep politics out of sports: Johnny Damon

Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon, on Thursday said it’s disrespectful for athletes to kneel during the national anthem.

Continue Reading Below

“If we are talking about athletes kneeling for the flag -- I am not a fan of it,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “My dad served the country and I feel like that was the wrong message.”

Damon, who played outfield for the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, is putting the onus on athletes to stand for the flag.

“Hopefully we can all come together and figure this out,” he said. “You’re making a lot of money in America. I believe you should stand for the flag. I think you should represent the flag.”

Athletes should keep politics off the field, he added.

Advertisement

“I feel like Tuesday should be the day you go and work in the communities -- get the kids outside, talk to people about this social injustice of our country,” he said. “I think that’s a better platform but not on Sundays and Mondays -- I don’t think that’s the right place to do it.”