Ex-Philadelphia Eagles player defends former team: Trump made a poor decision

Jack Brewer, a former NFL star who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, on Wednesday defended his former teammates after President Trump cancelled the ceremony to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

“President Trump leads on so many things but on this one he’s not leading… This is not good for America,” Brewer said to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “The Philadelphia Eagles do not kneel. They are out in the community. They are feeding the hungry. They are fighting for social justice. These are some great men.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the White House cited “a lack of good faith” by the Eagles during discussions about the scheduled event, but Brewer cited the example of star quarterback Tom Brady, skipping the New England Patriots White House visit for non-political reasons.

“People are busy during the off season during this time,” he said. “I think if you layer on top of the fact that race relations are not good when it comes to talking about our president right now.”

Brewer is putting the onus on the president to start a conversation with NFL players.

“Bring in these African American players, bring them to the White House,” he said. “President Trump is a leader… he knows a lot of black people he’s dealt with them all his life. Let’s talk about these issues and do something about it.”