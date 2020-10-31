Biden targets gamer vote with 'Fortnite' pitch

Call it the politics of gaming.

Continue Reading Below

Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going virtual with their Election Day pitch, targeting "Fortnite" players who may be voting for the first time.

In a custom map on the popular video game that went live Friday, players can head to Reboot City for a single-player experience in Build Back Better with Biden, according to Mashable.

SONY UNVEILS PLAYSTATION 5 MEDIA REMOTE THAT GOES BEYOND GAMING

Easter eggs scattered through Reboot City reference the Biden family's dogs Major and Champ, and the candidate's catch-phrase "no malarkey," Mashable reported.

There are six branded Fortnite challenges to complete over the course of 20 to 30 minutes, according to the outlet.

In "Help Build a New Research Facility at Champ’s Construction Site," for instance, players work to build a new research facility at the local historically Black college.

In "Install Three Scranton Towers," gamers set up new 5G broadband towers.

Referencing the former vice president's commitment to clean energy, the map allows players to "Restore the Aviator River" and "Help Make Major’s Auto Factory Run Clean."

For a less wonkish experience, voters can "Visit Joe's Famous Ice Cream Shop" and "Complete Kamala's Sneaker Run."

Across the map, Fortnite members will see signs encouraging them to text "Fortnite" to 30330 for information on voting, Mashable noted. There is even an in-game polling station.

The initiative comes following the campaign's previous video game partnership with "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

Meanwhile, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made waves last week when she played "Among Us" on Twitch in an effort to "get out the vote."

More than 400,000 viewers watched the stream, making it the third-highest peak on record for the platform, according to BBC News.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Fortnite playthrough is reportedly designed to raise awareness of the Biden-Harris economic recovery plan.

The initiative would "mobilize manufacturing, build infrastructure around clean energy, ease the burden of care for working parents, advance racial equality," help small businesses and reverse some of the tax cuts for large corporations under the Trump administration, according to the campaign's website.