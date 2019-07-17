Netflix CEO to host Pete Buttigieg fundraiser in California: report

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will reportedly be attending a fundraiser hosted by Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings.

The morning fundraiser, which is set for July 24 in Menlo Park, California, is being described as a “coffee and conversations” gathering, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is facing stiff competition from other major 2020 Democratic hopefuls like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

However, the openly gay candidate apparently has significant support from leaders in the tech industry, Vox reported.

Aside from Hastings, Buttigieg has support from Doordash CEO Tony Xu, Wendy Schmidt, the wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as well as the head of Facebook’s Libra project, David Marcus, according to the outlet.

Buttigieg’s campaign said earlier this month that he raised $24.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, a haul that is likely to put his fundraising operations ahead of many competitors for the White House.

More than 400,000 individuals have donated to Buttigieg’s campaign, including 230,000 new donors in the most recent quarter.

“You inspire us every step of the way, and we're just getting started,” the candidate said in a tweet.

With $22.6 million cash on hand, Buttigieg has a financial war chest that will allow him to compete against other candidates like Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden who entered the race with much higher name recognition.

All the candidates are required to report their second-quarter hauls by July 15.

In the first quarter of 2019, Buttigieg’s fundraising efforts lagged behind Sanders, the independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, whose campaign has faltered after a fiery start. Biden had not yet entered the race.

FOX Business’ Joe Williams contributed to this report.