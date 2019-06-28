What is Kamala Harris’ net worth?

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has one of the highest incomes of the 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Like several of the other candidates, Harris released her tax returns back in April. She even took it a step further by publicizing her last 15 years of returns.

Harris reported an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as more than $320,000 in net income as a writer. Harris had two books published at the beginning of 2019 -- “The Truths We Hold” and a children’s book called “Superheros are Everywhere.”

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney, according to their released tax returns. The documents also showed she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.

Harris and her husband also reported giving a small portion of their income — often about 1 percent to 3 percent a year — to charitable causes. Harris reported no charitable contributions some years when she was California's attorney general.

Harris’ net worth is estimated to be between $581,010 and $1.8 million, according to GoBankingRates.

The website notes that her financial disclosures for the Senate include two mortgages of $1 million held independently, though it’s unclear how much those mortgages add to Harris’ net worth.

Harris was among the 2020 candidates who released their tax returns including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

President Trump has refused to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign when he became the first nominee in decades to buck the tradition of disclosure. House Democrats are pressing for access to Trump's tax returns, which would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president's business dealings and potential conflicts of interest, as they exercise their oversight role.

Harris declared her candidacy in January this year and raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours following her announcement. That included $1 million in the first 12 hours.

In the first quarter, she raised $12 million from 218,000 individuals. Nearly all of the donations were for amounts less than $100.

Harris is not be accepting donations from PACs.

She served as the attorney general in California until 2017, when she joined Congress.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and The Associated Press contributed to this report.