National Guard should be reimbursed for Capitol deployment following riots: Rep. Mike Turner

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, weighed in on the National Guard threatening to cancel training if it is not reimbursed $521 million in costs for securing the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riots on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." The congressman believes the Guard should be reimbursed.

REP. MIKE TURNER: I think it's been very troubling. The American public and certainly Congress -- as we watched the National Guard here at the Capitol, they were being used as props and for political purposes.

We had the situation on January 6 where the Capitol was not adequately protected. And then, of course, we had the two fences, the quartering off and the National Guard here in numbers that were obviously unnecessary and were being used for political purposes.

This is an issue, though, that obviously, they had to spend funds to do that. They do need to be reimbursed. Someone has to pay this bill. It's unfortunate that Nancy Pelosi and others used them in this manner. But obviously, the bill does come due.

