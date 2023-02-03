Expand / Collapse search
China

Montana China spy balloon: What to know

The balloon is flying higher than US fighter aircraft

Former Navy SEAL Commander Dave Sears says the Chinese spy balloon is a threat and should be a 'significant concern' to U.S. officials on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Chinese spy balloon is a threat despite what Pentagon says: Former Navy SEAL Dave Sears

Former Navy SEAL Commander Dave Sears says the Chinese spy balloon is a threat and should be a 'significant concern' to U.S. officials on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' 

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during an impromptu briefing Thursday evening. "The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely."

According to a senior defense official, the ballon "has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective." A separate senior official told ABC News the balloon is the size of three buses and complete with a technology bay, which the defense official "wouldn't characterize" as "revolutionary."

These comments suggest the balloon, which is flying at 60,000 feet, is no more capable than satellites in low earth orbit at taking photos. 

Montana residents spot an alleged Chinese spy balloon in the sky above Billings.

Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted in sky over Montana

Montana residents spot an alleged Chinese spy balloon in the sky above Billings.

According to a senior U.S. defense official, the balloon was launched from mainland China. The Pentagon does not believe China's assertions that this was a weather balloon that flew off course. There was no "force majeure" that caused the Chinese surveillance balloon to enter U.S. airspace.

Chinese spy balloon

The alleged Chinese spy balloon. (Fox News / Fox News)

CHINA EXPERT SOUNDS ALARM ON SPY BALLOON HOVERING OVER US: 'IT’S VERY DANGEROUS WHAT THEY’RE DOING'

"This was intentional," a senior U.S. official told FOX News Journalist Jennifer Griffin.

The alleged Chinese Spy Balloon at 2:27pm EST Feb. 3, 2023 over Columbia, MO captured by FOXBusiness.com's own Breck Dumas (Fox News)

The balloon is flying at 60,000 feet, which is higher than most U.S. warplanes or aircraft can fly. To put that in perspective, the F-35 Lightning II, the United States' newest multi-role aircraft, has a service ceiling of 50,000 feet, while controlled airspace for commercial aircraft ranges between 18,000 and 60,000 feet, with most commercial traffic flying around 35,000 feet.

Map of spy balloon

Map shows approximate path of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.  (Fox News / Fox News)

So far, the U.S. has decided not to shoot the balloon down, saying it is not an immediate threat and that the debris falling from the balloon as it plummets to earth could cause harm to civilians and property. ⁠⁠

CHINA IS A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO AMERICAN CYBERSECURITY: GOV. TATE REEVES

The Department of Defense said the intent of the balloon is surveillance and that it's goal might have been to locate and study United States' nuclear missile silos in Montana.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China over the balloon debacle.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom)

The balloon is currently over Kansas City, Missouri, and will likely stay over U.S. airspace a few days.

Jennifer Griffin contributed to this article.