FAA ground stop for Chinese spy balloon shootdown results in massive flight radar gap off South Carolina coast

The United States military shot down the balloon on Saturday afternoon

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn, discusses debt ceiling talks, the Chinese surveillance balloon, and the Hunter Biden laptop on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'  video

Rep. Tom Emmer: China's surveillance balloon should be dealt with immediately

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn, discusses debt ceiling talks, the Chinese surveillance balloon, and the Hunter Biden laptop on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' 

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order Saturday closing several airports in North and South Carolina and causing a massive gap on flight radars shortly before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the U.S. military.

The FAA closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina and at three airports effective until 2:45 E.T. citing "national security initiatives" in the area. 

The order to halt flights created a massive gap over the ocean on flight tracking websites such as FlightRadar24.

"The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports. The agency has also closed additional airspace," an FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

CHINA MAINTAINS SPY BALLOON IS CIVILIAN, CLAIMS SOME IN US 'HAVE HYPED IT UP TO ATTACK AND SMEAR CHINA'

Flight radar

A large gap of flights could be seen on flight tracking websites on Saturday. (Flightradar24.com / Fox News)

Shortly after the order was issued, Fox News Digital confirmed that the Chinese spy balloon was shot down

While the balloon was off the coast of South Carolina, the balloon was shot down by the U.S. military on Saturday afternoon, according to Fox News sources.

CHINA SPY BALLOON SHOWS COUNTRY IS PREPARING CITIZENS FOR WAR THAT COULD COME AT ‘ANY TIME’: EXPERT

China balloon

The alleged Chinese Spy Balloon at 2:27pm EST Feb. 3, 2023 over Columbia, MO captured by FOXBusiness.coms own Breck Dumas (Fox News/Breck Dumas / Fox News)

The Biden administration has faced strong criticism from Republicans and political commentators for waiting several days to shoot down the balloon as it made its way across the United States while possibly surveilling sensitive military sites.

Biden Xi shake hands

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Newsroom)

Biden military officials said that they were hesitant to shoot down the balloon over land due to the possibility of injuring people on the ground.