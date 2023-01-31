China is a 'clear and present danger' to American cybersecurity: Gov. Tate Reeves

Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss., announced he plans to ban TikTok from all government devices in Mississippi on Monday, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" the "future of warfare" is not necessity boots on the ground, but battle information - and that America's interests must be protected.

GOV. TATE REEVES: We know that the Chinese Communist Party has a history of stealing American intellectual property, they have a history of stealing America's personal information, and we want to be proactive in ensuring that they do not have the ability to steal Mississippi state government data. That is the reason I outlawed all TikTok on all state-owned devices because we know that the Chinese often use social media platforms such as TikTok to get that data, get that information, and we’re going to be proactive in Mississippi.

BILL TO BAN TIKTOK NATIONWIDE TO BE INTRODUCED IN SENATE

No doubt there is opposition to what we’re doing, but we have got to be clear in recognizing that China is not our friend this is a clear and present danger to cybersecurity in our state and honestly across America. We’ve got to be cognizant of that, we have to be willing to take sometimes difficult decisions to make sure we protect ourselves. When we think about warfare in the future, warfare is not necessarily troops on the ground or boots on the ground anymore. There is a real battle going on for information in cybersecurity. We’ve got to do everything we can as a state, ultimately as this nation to protect America’s interests, and we’re willing to do that.