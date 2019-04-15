Mnuchin on Democrats demanding Trump tax returns: IRS won’t be weaponized

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the IRS will not be weaponized in order for Congressional Democrats’ to review President Trump’s tax returns.

“It’s my responsibility as Treasury Secretary to oversee the IRS and that’s a job that I take very seriously,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive interview. "This isn’t an issue just about the Presidents tax returns and Congressional oversight --this is an issue about protecting Americans.”

In a letter sent to the IRS on Saturday, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal ratcheted-up pressure to see Trump’s tax returns, explaining that the Committee is within its constiutional rights and set a 10-day deadline for the Commissioner to turn over the documents.

But Mnuchin said he is looking at the law “very carefully” in order to protect Americans.

“I want to make sure that the IRS is not weaponized like it was in the Nixon Administration and you could imagine how dangerous it would be if the IRS was weaponized,” he said. “Can you imagine when Kevin Brady was Chairman, if he had requested tax returns of prominent Democrats inside and outside the government—how dangerous that would have been?”