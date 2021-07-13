MLB All-Star Game to air ads defending Georgia voting law, conservative group announces

A conservative group on Tuesday announced a $168,000 ad buy defending Georgia 's new voting law that will air during Major League Baseball' s All-Star Game.

The ad buy from Heritage Action, a grassroots nonprofit, will include a $150,000 TV ad buy in the Atlanta metro area and an $18,000 TV ad buy around Georgia. The group is also running a $250,000 digital ad campaign in the state.

"Georgians deserve to know exactly why [MLB] pulled the All-Star Game and abandoned the Peach State," Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, said in a statement Tuesday. "As our ad shows, Georgia’s new election law ensures it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat, but politicians like Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams falsely smeared the bill as 'Jim Crow.'"

The game is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Coors Field in Denver.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in April decided to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over its objection to Georgia’s new GOP voting law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021.

Critics of the voting law say it could hurt communities of color because it limits the number of ballot drop boxes in certain metro areas, bans government entities from handing out unsolicited absentee ballots, shortens absentee ballot deadlines to 11 days before Election Day and places other limits on certain voting options.

MLB's decision to pull the game from Atlanta over the law could result in $100 million in lost business to the Atlanta area, according to critics.

"Liberal politicians and woke corporations worked together to attack Georgia’s law, create a false narrative, and move the All-Star Game to Denver, depriving Georgians of $100 million in lost revenue," Anderson said. "Georgians deserve the facts, not political attacks."

Manfred’s decision was supported by President Biden and criticized by former President Trump, who urged his supporters to boycott baseball.

The Justice Department on June 25 filed a lawsuit against Georgia over the state's new law. The lawsuit will challenge several of the provisions in Georgia Senate Bill 202, according to the DOJ.

