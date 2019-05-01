Military action possible in Venezuela, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that military action is on the table in Venezuela, he told FOX Business on Wednesday.

“The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent—military action is possible—if that’s what’s required—that’s what the United States will do,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. "We are trying to do everything we can to avoid violence… We’d prefer a peaceful transition of government there where Maduro leaves and a new election is held.”

Protests erupted across Venezuela on Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro. Secretary Pompeo said that he expects “lots of people taking to the streets today to defend their democracy.”

President Trump accused Cuba of propping up Maduro’s government and threated a “full and complete embargo” and sanctions, if it’s military did not “immediately” stop operations in Venezuela.

In addition to a handful of actions already taken by the Trump Administration to stop Cuba’s support, “there are more that we will continue to work on,” Pompeo said adding that “we’ll do the same for the Russians.”

“As President [Trump] said—they gotta go—and the Russians need to have the cost for that race,” he said. “We are focused on making sure that we do we can to take this malign activity, which is undermining Juan Guaido, who is the dually elected leader of Venezuela and take these supports out from underneath him so that he will depart the country.”