Michael Dukakis warns Democrats against defunding police

Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, a "proud Democrat," speaks out against the Defund the Police movement on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

RISING VIOLENCE A ‘BIG PROBLEM’ FOR DEMOCRATS: LEE CARTER

MICHAEL DUKAKIS: I'm a proud Democrat, I’m a progressive, but I am for excellent community policing. And the same is true of Democrats all over the country. And I think the New York [mayoral election] results will have an impact.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

I think the Defund the Police movement is already in the process of dying. Just take a look at the New York elections. But the fact of the matter is that we need police. They've got to be good police. They’ve got to work closely and constructively with the communities. The communities themselves have got to have a lot of respect for police in their communities. And if they do that, it makes a huge difference.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

…

What is community policing? It’s not too complicated. It’s where you build a relationship between police and people of mutual respect. I want to repeat that. A relationship of mutual respect. Community respects the police and the police respect the community. And it has worked spectacularly well in those places where it's been attempted.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: