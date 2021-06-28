Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Rising violence a ‘big problem’ for Democrats: Lee Carter

Biden admin will have to answer for it, the pollster said

close
Pollster, author and Maslansky + Partners President Lee Carter provides insight into crime in America. video

Rising violence is ‘big problem’ for Democrats: Pollster

Pollster, author and Maslansky + Partners President Lee Carter provides insight into crime in America.

Pollster, author and Maslansky + Partners President Lee Carter argued the Biden administration will have to answer for rising crime rates as more Americans become concerned about the issue on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR DE BLASIO MOCKED FOR TWEET ON 'BRIGHT' FUTURE OF BIG APPLE AMID CITY'S CRIME WAVE

LEE CARTER: This is going to be a big problem for the Democrats, because even if you look at polling over the last month, there's been a huge increase in focus on this. And I think it's significant to note – 69% of Americans view violent crime as increasing. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They also look at Joe Biden's handling of this – he gets a 47% disapproval rate. That's up 5% over the last month. 55% of Americans are saying that violent crime is a big problem. That's up 6% in a month. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Americans are waking up to this as an issue. It's been an issue up and down over the last two years. But right now it really is a centerpiece and the Biden administration is going to have to answer for it. And I think that we're seeing it's one of the issues that people are most concerned about - more than COVID, more than almost any other issue, more than the economy even. People are concerned about their physical safety and they want to see something done about it.

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

close
Pollster, author and Maslansky + Partners President Lee Carter discusses the violence U.S. cities saw this past weekend.  video

Pollster Lee Carter on rising crime in US cities

Pollster, author and Maslansky + Partners President Lee Carter discusses the violence U.S. cities saw this past weekend. 


 