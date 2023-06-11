Expand / Collapse search
Climate change

Meta, In-N-Out Burger challenge California bill requiring some companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions

The Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, or SB 253, passed the state senate last month

Meta and In-N-Out Burger are challenging a bill from California's state legislature that would require them to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, documents reveal.

The Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, or SB 253, passed California's state senate 24-9 on May 30, with a vote from the Assembly pending. 

It would require any company or corporation doing business in the state with annual revenues of more than $1 billion per year to publicly disclose both direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

In-N-Out dished out $90,000 to lobby against SB 253 and one other bill, according to reporting by The Lever.

People walking below In-N-Out Burger sign

In-N-Out dished out $90,000 to lobby against SB 253 and one other bill in the California state legislature. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

The outlet revealed that the fast food chain spent nearly $180,000 last year lobbying bills in the California legislature on numerous topics, including one to implement a standardized wage for fast food workers and another that would impose stricter gun control measures. 

Meta paid $48,000 to lobby against SB 253 and other bills, the same reporting showed, and even spent $3.65 million lobbying nationwide in just the fourth quarter of 2022.

The logo for Meta, the parent company of Facebook

Meta spent $3.65 million lobbying nationwide in just the fourth quarter of 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP Newsroom)

Also expressing opposition to California's SB 253 are Chambers of Commerce from across the state and multiple farming, water and agriculture organizations. 

"Requiring reporting and limiting emissions associated with a company’s entire supply chain will necessarily require that large businesses stop doing business with small and medium businesses that will struggle to accurately measure their greenhouse gas emissions let alone meet ambitious carbon emission requirements, leaving these companies without the contracts that enable them to grow and employ more workers," a coalition of groups opposing the bill wrote to lawmakers, KTVU reported.

State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat, is the bill’s lead author and says the measure would require corporations to start "walking the talk."

"Right now, billion-dollar corporations spend more money on anti-climate ads than they would on these disclosures," Wiener said in a statement. "[The disclosures] impose no costs to small businesses, and they are essential to meeting our climate goals." 

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.