CRIME

Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison, begins 11-year sentence

Holmes, 39, will serve 11 years in a women's prison camp in Texas

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder convicted on multiple counts of fraud, reported to the Texas prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years on Tuesday.

Holmes, 39, was due to arrive to a women's prison camp located in Bryan, Texas by 2 p.m. local time. The facility is located near her hometown of Houston, granting her greater access to family members.

Holmes will leave behind two young children when she surrenders herself, including a nearly 2-year-old son and a 3-month-old baby, who she conceived after her conviction and prior to sentencing.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.