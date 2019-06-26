Megan Rapinoe has clearly gone out of her way to insult our president: Varney

Megan Rapinoe says "I'm not going to the f------ White House" if Team USA wins the World Cup. She's the co-captain of the U.S. Women’s Team. She's a Trump hater and has clearly gone out of her way to insult our president.

You would have thought that in the middle of the tournament, with Team USA playing very well, politics could be kept out. But no, the Trump haters just can't suppress their contempt: They have to wave it as a banner: “I hate Trump"! It’s their idea of virtue signaling! Look at me. Look at me. I'm so good! And he's so bad! Sorry, I see nothing good, nothing virtuous, about insulting America, publicly, from foreign soil, especially when you're representing America.

You see this kind of anti-Trump behavior frequently. Too frequently. It invades the public space. You can't just enjoy World Cup soccer. And even, in very small ways, that ugly drum-beat is so often in the background.

Look at this: Some workers at Wayfair, the online furniture seller, will walk out today: they oppose selling beds to detention centers at the border.

Of course, AOC jumped on this, tweeting "Wayfair workers couldn't stomach making beds to cage children." Isn't that rich? You hate the president and you'll bad mouth him when the administration tries to buy beds for the children you invited in! Would she rather have them sleep on the floor?

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has joined in "the safety and well-being of immigrant children is always worth fighting for." What? They can't get a bed!"

Rapinoe, Wayfair, AOC, Sen. Warren -- they are really the successors to Hillary Clinton and her deplorable speech. Right before the election, she gave us her view of Trump supporters: “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic."

One more example: Eric Trump says a restaurant employee in Chicago spat on him last night ... The Secret Service is investigating.

The left never got over Donald Trump's win. And you can see it now with the hate-Trump outbursts we see all the time.

What a shame.