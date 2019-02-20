Media's Trump hatred causes hair-trigger misinterpretation: Varney

What do the names Smollett, Covington, Kavanaugh, have in common? A rush to judgment.

Who is Lara Logan? The lone voice of reason.

And underlying everything is a deep hatred of President Trump. That’s a strong word, but it’s justified.

The actor Jussie Smollett said he'd been attacked. He is black and openly gay. The attackers -- he said -- shouted, “This is MAGA country." The media and the left immediately linked the alleged attack to President Trump and racial violence. A rush to judgment: Smollett’s story doesn't hold up.

Students at Covington Catholic High were in a faceoff during a March for Life in Washington, D.C. The world saw the video, and the media concluded the students had insulted minorities. A rush to judgment. The full video showed no such thing. The media was clearly eager to link MAGA hat-wearing white students with racism. The Washington Post faces a $250 million lawsuit.

Judge Kavanaugh faced extraordinary accusations of sexual assault during his Supreme Court nomination hearings. Democrats engaged in character assassination. They rushed to judgment, thinking they could keep him off the high court. Some of the charges against him lacked any proof; others were walked back.

This is ugly. Hatred, stirred up for political ends.

Enter Lara Logan, a much-admired foreign correspondent who has worked extensively at CBS. She pulled the plug on the mainstream media: "Eighty-five percent of journalists are registered Democrats," she told her podcast interviewer. "When you turn on your computer or walk past the TV, if they're all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true."

Exactly.

There you have it: Three examples of a “rush to judgement," driven by the media's hatred of President Trump. And they're all saying the same thing, so the country thinks it’s true. That is a very sad commentary.

I'll end with a question: What will they do when he wins a second term?