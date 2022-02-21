Graham calls to 'destroy' ruble, 'crush the Russian oil and gas sector' in response to Putin aggression

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called to "destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector" in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Graham made the call in a tweet thread posted after Putin's national address in which he recognized the independence of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic areas of Ukraine.

"When it comes to thugs like Putin disrupting world order and destroying democracies – enough is enough," Graham wrote.

"Putin’s decision to declare eastern Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions within Ukraine is both a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a declaration of war against the people of Ukraine," the Republican from South Carolina continued.

"His decision should immediately be met with forceful sanctions to destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector," Graham added.

The situation in Ukraine has become dire, with Putin’s recognition of the separatist governments likely to lead to conflict.

A U.S. official gave a grave warning to the United Nations, cautioning that Russia has put together a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation."

Bathsheba Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sent a letter to the U.N. human rights chief, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

"I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," Crocker wrote. "These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons."

"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," she warned. "We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations."

A Russian invasion into Ukraine could also spark a European land war.

A Russian invasion into Ukraine could also spark a European land war.