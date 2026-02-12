Lawmakers debate AI’s impact on white-collar jobs as disruption fears grow

As artificial intelligence changes how Americans do their jobs, a growing debate is unfolding in Washington over what it means for workers’ futures.

Congress has yet to pass sweeping AI legislation, but lawmakers are closely watching as the technology evolves at breakneck speed.

That urgency intensified this week after a viral X post from Matt Shumer, CEO of HyperWriteAI, racked up more than 75 million views and over 100,000 likes, warning of massive white-collar job disruption.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., says the concerns are worth discussing, but not panicking over.

"I think it's something that's healthy to talk about," Obernolte told FOX Business. "The post says, fundamentally, we should be afraid because AI is going to be disruptive and there's going to be a lot of job displacement – that is something we know to be true."

INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S AI ‘TECH FORCE’ DESIGNED TO MODERNIZE THE GOVERNMENT

Obernolte, the only member of Congress with a graduate-level degree in artificial intelligence – he earned his master’s degree from UCLA and has studied the field for more than three decades – also founded a video game development company.

But he sharply disagrees with the premise that AI will permanently shrink the workforce.

"The other thing that [the post] says is people are going to have fewer jobs as a result of artificial intelligence," he said. "The historical record says that that is absolutely not true."

Pointing to past technological revolutions, from the printing press to the internet, Obernolte argued innovation has always disrupted industries but ultimately created more jobs than it destroyed. He believes AI will follow the same pattern.

Still, he acknowledged that displacement is coming.

"There will be job displacement. We need to re-skill the workers that are in industries with that job displacement and equip them with the skills that they need to succeed in other industries," he said, adding that "we are going to need a social safety net because there will be people that fall through the cracks."

Obernolte, who served as co-chair of the House Artificial Intelligence Task Force, noted the panel’s bipartisan 250-page report released in December 2024 laid out recommendations for workforce retraining and regulatory guardrails. But little of it has become law amid partisan gridlock and tight margins.

"It's critical that we get passed this year a federal regulatory framework for AI that makes it clear where the state lanes for AI regulation are, where the federal lanes are, and where the two intersect," he said.

"That's something that is going to be critically important to make sure that everyone understands what the guardrails are, and to make certain that Americans have some safety protocols in place to protect themselves against the malicious use of AI."

PHILADELPHIA MEN TRAVEL TO MINNEAPOLIS TO CARRY OUT $3.5M "FRAUD TOURISM" SCHEME: DOJ

And concerns about that malicious use are growing.

A Deloitte study predicted generative AI could help drive U.S. fraud losses as high as $40 billion next year.

Just this week, the Justice Department announced that two Pennsylvania men admitted to traveling to Minneapolis to defraud Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program, allegedly stealing roughly $3.5 million by using artificial intelligence to generate falsified records – what authorities described as "fraud tourism."

"That is the biggest downside of AI: the way that it enhances the productivity of malicious human actors," Obernolte warned, arguing that the government has a clear role in responding.

But not everyone on Capitol Hill shares his optimism.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cautioned that the economic fallout could be severe if policymakers fail to prepare.

"I am deeply concerned about AI and what it's going to mean when people go out one day for lunch and come back and their jobs aren't there anymore, and that that happens to millions and millions of people. Now is the moment when we need to be preparing," Warren told FOX Business.

ELON MUSK SLAMS ANTHROPIC AI IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Preparation, she argued, must include both guardrails on how AI is deployed and protections for families struggling with rising costs.

Pressed on what large-scale displacement could mean for the middle class, Warren – the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee – issued a stark warning.

"We lost more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs last year," she said. "If AI comes in on top of that and literally wipes out the income for millions of families, we're going to see a full-blown crisis right here in this country. If you know the bad weather is threatening out there, now's the time to prepare for it."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite those warnings, Obernolte remains bullish.

"AI will shortly be – if it’s not already – the most powerful tool for enhancing human productivity mankind has ever created," he predicted, calling it a driver of economic growth and prosperity.

His advice for white-collar workers uneasy about the next five years?

"Get acquainted with AI," he said. "Because if you get used to using AI… then you're going to be more valuable than the people around you."