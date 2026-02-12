Elon Musk on Thursday slammed Anthropic, accusing the artificial intelligence (AI) company's models of being "misanthropic and evil."

Musk's comments came in response to a post on X in which Anthropic — led by CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei and best known for its Claude family of large language models — announced it had closed a $30 billion funding round at a $380 billion post-money valuation.

In his reply, which drew at least one million views within hours, Musk alleged that the company’s AI systems exhibit racial and demographic bias.

"Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil," Musk wrote. "Fix it."

Musk added, "Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind."

The Tesla CEO's AI company, xAI, and its chatbot Grok compete directly with Anthropic’s Claude models.

Musk has previously been critical of Anthropic, including after reports last month that Anthropic cut off xAI's access to Claude models, according to The Economic Times.

"Not quite on programming, but it will excel in other areas. Anthropic has done something special with coding," Musk wrote on X on Jan. 15. "It was a helpful motivator that they cut us off [xAI] and not good for their karma."

In a Jan. 30 post on X, Musk appeared to similarly mock Anthropic’s name.

"Always worth remembering that fate loves irony. The most ironic outcome for a company named [Anthropic] would be that it is the most misanthropic!"

Anthropic's latest funding round ranks among the largest private tech fundraising rounds to date, second only to OpenAI, according to CNBC.

Musk is similarly engaged in an ongoing feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The two traded barbs on X last month after Musk responded to a post alleging that OpenAI’s ChatGPT had been linked to multiple deaths, Business Insider reported.

"Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT," Musk wrote.

Altman pushed back, taking aim at Tesla’s Autopilot technology.

Musk, Altman and Anthropic could not be immediately reached by FOX Business for comment.