Larry Kudlow suffers mild heart attack

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, suffered what the White House has described as a mild heart attack Monday.

According to White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, Kudlow was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center and is currently in good condition.

According to the White House statement, Kudlow's doctors expect him to make a full and speedy recovery.

The news of Kudlow's attack was made public in a tweet by President Trump.

Trump tweeted the news shortly before his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was scheduled to begin in Singapore.

Kudlow, a former Wall Street economist and television host, was selected by Trump to serve as Director of the National Economic Council in March.