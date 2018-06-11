North Korea summit: How Trump will communicate, negotiate with Kim Jong Un

Dr. Barry Goodfield, who’s profiled notorious dictators including Saddam Hussein, said failure is not an option for President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during the historic summit on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

So how should Trump communicate with Kim?

It all starts with respect, according to Goodfield.

“Everything that we see, say and do is based on observable, testable, referential behavior,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday.

And Kim’s body language is a reflection of his self-esteem demands and something the president can offer.

“The one thing about having President Donald J. Trump in this room with this young man,” he said, “who has done more negotiations than the days this man has been on the earth – so this is nothing new to President Trump. He knows exactly what to do and what he wants.”

Advertisement

Goodfield added Trump should remain authentic.

“The art of the deal is not just a title,” he said, “it’s a way at looking at life.”

Trump will attempt to secure a deal for full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula with Kim.

Goodfield added goodwill will triumph good judgement in the negotiations.

“What [Trump] is demanding is, ‘you will get rid of those missiles,’ he said. “He’s not kidding when he says this and he will walk away … and I believe that Kim is smart enough to know that.”