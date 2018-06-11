Stock futures turn higher ahead of Trump, Kim Summit

President Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.25%. The S&P 500 added 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.11%.

U.S. stocks turned higher Friday as leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations met in Quebec to discuss trade and other topics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75.12 points to 25,316.53. The S&P 500 rose 8.66 points to 2,779.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.44 points to 7,645.51.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25316.53 +75.12 +0.30% SP500 S&P 500 2779.03 +8.66 +0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7645.5109 +10.44 +0.14%

In Friday’s trading, Apple shares fell nearly 1% following a Nikkei report that it notified iPhone parts and technology suppliers to expect around a 20% drop in orders. Apple is said to be “conservative” in its approach toward smartphone shipments, expecting 80 million shipments of new phones compared with 100 million last year. Shares of iPhone suppliers also dropped.

President Trump tweeted Sunday night from Singapore attacking U.S. allies over the trade deficit.

His tweets came after he left early from a divisive G7 meeting in Canada.

"Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," said Trump, ahead of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Not fair to the people of America! $800 billion trade deficit," he said. "Why should I, as president of the United State, allow countries to continue to make massive trade surpluses, as they have for decades, while our farmers, workers & taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay?"

In Asian markets on Monday, Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.48%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.