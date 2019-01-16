Trump has done a lot more than Obama and will fight to make good on past promises: Kennedy

The news cycle moves so quickly we no longer wait until after an election to blame someone, anyone, for results we don't like.

Continue Reading Below

Harping Hillary Clinton will never tire of chewing on her slobbery "what happened?" bone, because she knows the sad question answers itself.

The new strain of Saturday morning quarterbacking is now infecting the once-rosey rearview of the Obama presidency. By mere contrast and sheer hatred, our 44th president has a perceptive edge over the current White House occupant, but recent history is proving to be less kind to the Chicago superstar.

If President Trump wins a second term, which is not as unlikely as his first victory, Democrats are preemptively blaming the two-term tepidity of a transformational president who, in the grand scheme of things, didn't do much. The fact he's not Donald Trump isn't enough to secure his flimsy legacy, which President 45 has been easily dismantling thanks to Obama's addiction to disposable executive orders.

Obama's legislative centerpiece, ObamaCare, is such a disaster it has become more practical to replace it with a budget gobbling Medicare-for-all monster that is, by the most conservative estimates, mind numbingly expensive and wholly unsustainable.

Advertisement

Obama's personal prickliness made it impossible not only to reach across the aisle on immigration and taxes to testy elephants, he was also so distant from his own party. Socialists like Bernie Sanders love pointing out his net loss of 1,000 local and national seats that resulted from his frigidity.

What kills Democrats is the begrudging realization that even though Obama was far more popular than Trump, D.T. has gotten a lot more done and will fight to make good on past promises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Obama ran as a progressive civil libertarian, but his penchant for spying, deporting and establishment appeasing allowed him to quickly abandon his social justice values.

The best alternative young lefties have is cannibalizing their own party not to grow it, but by primarying moderate Democrats to move the party just left of Hugo Chavez. Will it work? Probably not, but at least they'll have their blame and victimization ready to go long before Election Day so they can point fingers long before they cast ballots.