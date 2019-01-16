There are lessons to learn from a shutdown: Kennedy

Holy hotdogs, it is now the longest shutdown in government history and life is...pretty much the same as it was 25 days ago. For fans of limited government we know a shutdown isn't the end of the world, but we also know it's not the best way to illustrate the brilliance of cutting costs and eliminating entire departments that suck up labor and resources.

Contrary to what economic mean girl Paul Krugman might have you believe, a moderately protracted government shutdown is not a Libertarian utopia because we all know the second it's over it's back to business as usual. It's like quitting the gym in the middle of january, and once we are back up and running, well...grunting, it will be the equivalent of political manboobs.

There are lessons within the shutdown that illustrate the power of both privatization and the free market. Canada used to be the bastion of polite Socialism, but in an unexpected freedom shift they have us beat in a few areas, and not just Rand Paul's hernia surgery.

Yes they have federally legal cannabis, but they also have a privatized air traffic control system that is the envy of the western world. In fact, they've been delivering our furloughed controller's pity pizza, thumbing their noses at our stalled innovation and outdated systems.

The TSA is getting a thorough once over, as it's obvious a blanket sickout could be disastrous for travellers, but great for liberty proponents who could use the moment to point to airports like San Francisco and Orlando that already *have* privatized security that is far more effective at detecting weapons, bombs and bad guys.

The free market is flourishing as companies like North Face and REI fill in the government gaps at landmarks and parks where Federal trash and poop piles overflow during the standoff. Businesses and individuals are working together to keep trails and roads open in Yellowstone National Park, where the power of the individual is clearly far superior to the bandaid of bureaucracy.

Let's get serious and real about permanent cuts, so the money that's left go to individuals and families and not a dumb government that only functions when it's shutdown.