Kamala Harris and her husband donated just 1.6% of their income to charity in 2020

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff reported earning millions of dollars in 2020 but donated a small fraction to charity, according to tax documents released by the White House on Monday.

The pair reported an adjusted gross income of $1,695,225, but contributed $27,006 to charity in 2020. That is about 1.6% of their income, below the average for people of their level of income.

The average charitable contribution among households that reported an AGI between $500,000 and $2 million was 3.1% of income, according to data from filing year 2017 reported by the Tax Policy Center. It was 4.3% as a percentage of AGI among all returns for the same tax year.

BIDEN’S INCOME DROPPED IN 2020 AS HE CAMPAIGNED FOR PRESIDENT

A separate analysis from Financial Samurai estimates that households earning between $1 million and $2 million typically donate 2.8% of their AGI.

Prior to serving as vice president, Kamala Harris was a senator from California. Her husband has spent decades as an entertainment lawyer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reported adjusted gross income of $607,336 and donated about 5.1% to 10 charities, including the Beau Biden Foundation.

Barack Obama donated about 14% of his AGI to charity in 2010, and even more the year prior.