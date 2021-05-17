Biden’s income drops during first term as president

President Biden experienced a decline in income as he campaigned for, and assumed, the presidency during tax year 2020.

The president and the First Lady reported adjusted gross income of $607,336 in 2020, the White House said in a statement on Monday. They paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 percent.

The Bidens reported AGI of about $985,000 the year prior.

CUOMO EARNED MILLIONS FROM PANDEMIC BOOK DEAL DESPITE NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

As previously reported by FOX Business, Biden and his wife earned about $15 million in the two years after they left the White House the first time. The Bidens’ total income was $11 million in 2017 and about $4.6 million in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing, please check back for updates.