Presidential contender Kamala Harris a consumer, homeowner advocate

The business positions of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who announced Monday that she is running for president, are solidly progressive and her record as both a U.S. senator and California attorney general signal a commitment to economic equality and consumer advocacy.

Continue Reading Below

According to the campaign website, the 54-year-old lawyer, a daughter of immigrant parents, advocates Medicare for all.

Her platform includes a monthly tax credit of as much as $500 for families earning less than $100,000 a year.

Her record as attorney general indicates she is a strong consumer advocate. She actively prosecuted financial crimes, including “predatory” lending. She also created the Mortgage Fraud Strike Force.

Harris negotiated a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s five largest mortgage lenders for their role in the foreclosure crisis that sparked the Great Recession. The settlement ultimately provided approximately $50 billion in gross relief for California homeowners.

Advertisement

Following a May 2015 oil spill that damaged the state’s coast, she directed her staff to investigate oil companies.

In the U.S. Senate, she opposed Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and has proposed a tax cut for most working-class Americans, a measure she would fund by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

She has also criticized rolling back provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law.

Harris plans a formal campaign launch in Oakland on Jan. 27. The campaign will be based in Baltimore, with a second office in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.