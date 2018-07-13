Justice Department charges make Mueller bulletproof: Judge Napolitano

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced on Friday the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for allegedly hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election campaign.

Continue Reading Below

The case was a direct result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election campaign and may prove to be unfortunate for President Trump, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano, who called it an “attack on Democracy.”

“This does make [Mueller] bulletproof, does remove the witch hunt, does remove the president's sort of prerogative in-your-face criticisms of Mueller,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast."

This comes on the heels of a Fox News poll released on Thursday that revealed Mueller’s credibility dropped significantly and more than half the voters wanted the probe to end.

“This is a serious march by Mueller in the direction of finding out what happened in the 2016 election,” Napolitano added, “and I think he has a lot more marching to do.”