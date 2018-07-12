FBI agent Peter Strzok's 'lies' are taken out of James Comey's playbook: James Kallstrom

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom told FOX Business that the "lies" perpetrated by FBI agent Peter Strzok are consistent with the lack of leadership exemplified by the agency’s former director, James Comey.

“He’s a liar. I mean he is a good liar,” Kallstrom said of Strzok during an interview on “The Evening Edit” on Thursday. “He’s a smart guy so he can lie with great proficiency.”

Strzok was grilled by members of Congress over allegations of apparent anti-Trump bias revealed in a series of text messages he exchanged with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) reminded Strzok that it took him one day after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel into the investigation of President Trump’s campaign and Russian officials before the FBI agent talked about impeachment proceedings.

“No interview has been done before you’re talking about impeachment of the president,” Gowdy said during the hearing on Capitol Hill.

Kallstrom said Strzok is a lot like Comey because the two FBI agents are driven by egotistic and narcissistic behaviors that are detrimental to the agency.

“It’s just an outrage that people in the FBI, the FBI that I spent most of my adult life and loved what we did for the American people, you know, can promote somebody with all these character flaws to such a high position,” he said.