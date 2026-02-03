Just 17% of voters think now is a good time to buy a home as affordability concerns weigh: poll

American voters are concerned about being able to afford homeownership amid high housing costs as the electorate prepares to cast ballots in this fall's midterm elections, a new poll shows.

A poll conducted for the National Association of Realtors by Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research showed that over half of voters (52%) say that the affordability of housing is a very important voting issue to them.

Sentiment around the housing market remains at a historically low level, as the poll shows that just 17% of voters think now is a good time to buy a home – down from 69% in 2013.

Despite the headwinds affecting housing affordability , homeownership remains a key part of what voters view as the American dream, with 85% calling it an essential part of the American dream, an increase from 79% in 2013 with strong support across political groups.

EFFORTS TO REIN IN WALL STREET LANDLORDS COULD PUSH US HOME PRICES UP, INVESTORS SAY

Renters and other non-homeowners expressed concerns about never being able to afford homeownership , with 76% of that group expressing the belief that they will never be able to afford buying a home and 59% saying they want to buy but lack affordable options in their community.

In contrast, just 27% of all voters were concerned about never being able to afford to buy a home and only 21% cited a lack of affordable options in their community as a barrier.

Homeowners in the survey were asked about reasons that are keeping them from moving, with 35% saying their current mortgage rate is low, and they can't afford a higher rate.

Additionally, 30% said they would like to buy another home but lack affordable options in their community, while 16% said they would like to sell but can't afford the taxes from the profit on the sale.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S 'NOT A HUGE FAN' OF 401(K) WITHDRAWAL PLAN FOR HOMEBUYERS' DOWN PAYMENTS

Voters across political groups generally said that federal government policies make it harder to buy a home, with majorities of Democrats (56%) and Independents (53%) along with a plurality of Republicans (41%) expressing that sentiment.

The NAR poll also gauged respondents' views of several congressional proposals aimed at improving housing affordability.

More than four-fifths of all voters, 84%, expressed support for letting prospective home buyers save money tax-free that can be used to buy a home, with over 80% of all political groups.

Over three-fourths of voters, 76%, backed a proposal to provide a one-time option to sell your home without paying taxes on the profit. That idea was most strongly backed by Republicans (87%) and saw some skepticism among Democrats (65%).

HOUSING EXPERT WARNS PRE-PANDEMIC AFFORDABILITY LEVELS MAY NEVER RETURN IN AMERICA

A similar proposal that would increase the amount of profit that sellers can take before having to pay taxes was backed by two-thirds (67%) of voters, with Republicans (78%) and Independents (66%) viewing the idea more favorably than Democrats (58%).

Providing tax incentives requiring building developers to provide affordable rentals for low-income households was backed by 71% of voters, with Democrats more bullish on the idea (90% support) than Republicans (53%).

Incentivizing home rental investors to sell homes to first-time home buyers was backed by 71% of voters, with similar levels of support across political groups.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

NAR and its polling firm partners then asked voters whether Congress passing those proposals would make it easier to buy or sell a home, and 64% of respondents said that it would, compared to the 9% who think current federal policies make it easier to buy or sell a home.