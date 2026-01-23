Trump says he's 'not a huge fan' of 401(k) withdrawal plan for homebuyers' down payments

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he's "not a huge fan" of a proposal his administration is developing that would allow prospective homebuyers withdraw from their 401(k) retirement accounts for a down payment.

"I'm not a huge fan," Trump told reporters on Air Force One while preparing to return from his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Other people like it. They're talking about taking money out to put a deposit down on a home.

"One of the reasons I don't like it is that their 401(k)s are doing so well. You know, 401(k)s are up 80%-90% in some cases," the president said. "The housing market is good, but the 401(k)s are doing much better than the housing market.

"I like keeping their 401(k)s in great shape," Trump added. "I'm not a huge fan of putting down a deposit, I'm not. I'm so happy with the way 401(k)s are doing. We've got people telling me they're up 88% and over the period of a year, a full year. It's going to be, I mean, it's going to be close to 100%."

HASSETT REVEALS TRUMP HOUSING PLAN WOULD LET AMERICANS TAP 401(K)S FOR DOWN PAYMENTS

Trump's comments come after the administration previewed the 401(k) down payment proposal last week as part of a broader push by the White House to improve the affordability of homeownership.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo last week that the "typical monthly payment about doubled for an ordinary family buying an ordinary home. And the down payment they needed to buy a home went from about $15,000, to about $32,000. And, so, there's a real lot of room to make up."

TRUMP MOVES TO BLOCK WALL STREET FROM BUYING SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES IN SWEEPING NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER

Hassett went on to say that "we're going to allow people to take money out of their 401(k)s and use that for a down payment," adding that the proposal would be unveiled during the president's trip to Davos.

During his address to the World Economic Forum , the president didn't mention the 401(k) down payment proposal and instead focused on other aspects of his affordability agenda.

Trump discussed his call for Congress to set a 10% cap on credit card interest rates for one year and cited rising credit card debt as a challenge to Americans trying to save for a down payment.

EFFORT TO REIN IN WALL STREET LANDLORDS COULD PUSH US HOME PRICES UP, INVESTORS SAY

The president also discussed his plan to restrict institutional investors from buying homes, which he blamed for pushing housing prices higher and said is "just not fair to the public."

Trump's proposed credit card interest rate cap has drawn pushback from the financial services industry, which has warned that a cap on interest rates would restrict consumers' access to credit and cause many existing cardholders to either lose their cards or see rewards and perks eliminated.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors have also critiqued the president's plan to block firms from purchasing single-family homes.