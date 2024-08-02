JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon lays out what next US president 'must' do

Jamie Dimon has not endorsed a candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, but he has some advice for whoever wins.

In an op-ed published Friday in The Washington Post, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase said the next leader of the free world "must restore our faith in America," and offered his vision for how they could do so.

Dimon, who has run the nation's largest bank since 2006, emphasized the need for the next leader to unite the nation instead of pandering to extremes.

The JPMorgan chief exec called on the next president to engage in open and honest communication; laid out ways they could set "smarter" policies; and suggested the next administration be made up of a team of "rivals" that include the opposite party and those in the private sector to better reflect the broader nation rather than tribal politics.

DONALD TRUMP WALKS BACK SUPPORT FOR JAMIE DIMON AS HIS TREASURY SECRETARY

He also implored the candidates to work for the support of all voters.

"Do not insult, stereotype, weaponize, scapegoat or gaslight," Dimon wrote. "And do not attack them. Engage them. This takes bravery."

Dimon is among a group of financial CEOs whose names have been floated for senior economic roles in government, including Treasury secretary.

Former President Trump told Bloomberg in late June he would consider Dimon for Treasury secretary if he won the Nov. 5 election.

JPMORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON SAYS US NEEDS TO ACT ON ITS DEFICIT

Separately, Vice President Kamala Harris had lunch with Dimon at the White House in March, according to a source familiar with the situation who declined to be identified discussing the private meeting with Reuters.

Dimon's op-ed comes after the Republican National Convention in mid-July and before the Democratic National Convention later this month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 199.12 -8.71 -4.19%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

While his future plans have long been the subject of speculation, the focus on Dimon's next steps has intensified this year after JPMorgan's board identified potential successors, paving the way for an eventual leadership transition.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dimon is one of the most prominent voices on Wall Street, but his influence extends well beyond business and the economy. The CEO often weighs in on policy issues such as American leadership, job training and energy security.

Reuters contributed to this report.