Donald Trump walks back support for Jamie Dimon as his Treasury secretary

Former President Trump has walked back his suggestion that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon could serve in his Cabinet if he wins a second term in the White House.

"I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury," Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social, also quashing speculation about the BlackRock CEO.

But it was the Republican presidential candidate himself who first floated Dimon as a potential nominee for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

"I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," Trump said in the interview, which was conducted in June. Asked whether he could see Dimon as his next Treasury secretary, Trump responded, "He is somebody that I would consider, sure."

JPMorgan declined to comment on Trump's comments at the time.

Dimon, who has served as JPMorgan Chase's CEO and chairman since 2006, has played coy when reporters have asked him if he would potentially accept a government position.

"I want to help my country," he said in April. "I want the next president, whoever it is, to put the other party in their Cabinet. That is what I would like to see. I would like to see practitioners go back to the government."

Trump has been critical of Dimon in the past, most recently last year, when he referred to the JPMorgan boss as a "Highly overrated Globalist" on his Truth Social platform.

Dimon, like many other corporate executives, had condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, who made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election in which Trump lost to President Biden.

However, Dimon has recently praised some of Trump's positions and policies.

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China," Dimon told CNBC earlier this year. "He wasn't wrong about some of these critical issues."

