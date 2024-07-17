Trump could pick Jamie Dimon for Treasury secretary

Former President Trump is apparently open to the idea of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon serving in his Cabinet if he wins a second term in the White House.

"I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," Trump told Bloomberg in an interview published Tuesday that was conducted last month. When asked whether Dimon could be his next Treasury secretary, Trump responded, "He is somebody that I would consider, sure."

JPMorgan declined to comment on the report.

Trump has been critical of Dimon in the past, most recently last year, when he referred to the JPMorgan boss as a "Highly overrated Globalist" on his Truth Social platform.

Dimon, like many other corporate executives, had condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 elections that Trump lost to Biden.

However, Dimon has recently praised some of Trump's positions and policies.

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China," Dimon told CNBC earlier this year. "He wasn't wrong about some of these critical issues."

In the same Bloomberg interview released Tuesday, Trump said he would allow Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to finish his term at the helm of the central bank if he wins the November election.

Although he was nominated to lead the central bank by Trump in 2017, Powell faced relentless criticism from the former president, who repeatedly threatened to fire the Fed chief and admonished him as a "bonehead" for raising interest rates.

FOX Business' Megan Henney and Reuters contributed to this report.