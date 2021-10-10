Sen. Barrasso says Dems need ‘40 different taxes’ to pay for $3.5T reconciliation bill

A $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill proposed by Democrats will need "40 different taxes" to pay for it, with extra money going to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) so its agents can "spy" on Americans’ bank accounts, Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday.

The Wyoming Republican, who is the third-ranking member in the GOP’s senate leadership, told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo that the Democrats will need "massive taxes" to pay for the proposed package.

"We’re talking about 40 different taxes, including all of this extra money for the IRS," Barrasso said. "Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, wants to use it to hire an army of IRS agents to spy on Americans’ checking accounts, banking accounts."

Barrasso said the 2,500-page bill – costing about $1,400,000,000 per page – will lead to a "massive expansion" of the government’s role in the lives of Americans.

"Their goal is the complete takeover of the lives of the American people, which is why I call it ‘Big Government Socialism,’ and it is an expansion of government and an addiction to government like we have never even contemplated or seen before," Barrasso said.

He also called the bill an "attack on American energy" that will increase energy costs, including at gas pumps which have already seen rising prices across the country.

"Joe Biden has surrendered to this socialist wing of the party, even to the point of holding hostage bridges, ports, airports highways, things that the American people actually want," he added.

Progressive Democrats have refused to agree to an infrastructure deal until a reconciliation package is passed.

Barrasso also blasted Biden, calling him "an incredibly shrinking president of the United States" who is "facing roaring flames all around him politically" amid several ongoing crises, including in Afghanistan, at the southern border, inflation and an underwhelming jobs report, along with COVID-19.