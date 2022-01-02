Joe Rogan leads move to GETTR after Twitter bans Dr. Robert Malone, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Podcast titan Joe Rogan opened a GETTR account Sunday and encouraged 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on the alternative social media app.

"Just in case sh-t over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well," Rogan wrote on GETTR. "Rejoice!"

"GETTR" trended on Twitter throughout Sunday afternoon as users reacted to Rogan's tweet about GETTR, with many apparently taking his advice and opening an account.

Rogan's move to GETTR came on the same day that Twitter permanently banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for spreading what the social media company deemed COVID-19 "misinformation."

Last week, Twitter also banned Dr. Robert Malone days before he appeared on Rogan's podcast to discuss the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology, also opened a GETTR account.

GETTR was launched July 4 by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who told Fox News in an interview at the time that he wanted the social media app to be "independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech."

"It’s been nothing short of phenomenal," Miller told FOX Business in an interview after the app surpassed 1 million downloads in its first days. "It's the fastest-ever social media platform to reach 1 million users – which we were able to do just three days after launch."

"The platform is growing, and it's really exciting when you look at some of these different platforms, just how long it took them to reach 1 million users," Miller said, noting Facebook reached its 1 million user goal within its first year, and Twitter did not reach 1 million users until nearly 24 months after its launch.

"It took us three days," Miller said. "I think what this shows is just the appetite that is there for a platform that doesn’t censor for political beliefs."

