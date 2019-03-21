Joe Biden mulling run with Stacey Abrams as running mate

It’s no secret that former Vice President Joe Biden is considering entering the 2020 presidential race.

And according to reports, Biden may pick Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as his running mate right out of the gate.

Abrams, 45, was unsuccessful in her bid for Governor late last year, but she is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, delivering the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

If Biden, 76, does jump into the race, he will join a growing field of candidates diverse in age, race, and gender. Biden’s aides think pairing him with Abrams would show he is not “just another old white guy,” according to Axios.

But the response to the idea of a Biden-Abrams ticket has been mixed.

“I think it’s a horrible idea, it’s an idea fueled completely and totally by the philosophy of identity politics,” Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell said during an interview on "Making Money with Charles Payne" Thursday.

Caldwell went on to say that black men overwhelmingly voted against Abrams in the gubernatorial race and therefore, bringing her on doesn’t gain Biden anything.

Progressive commentator Rashad Richard supports the Abrams pick. Biden “needs someone who has right now credibility in the progressive marketplace of politics,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne. “Stacey Abrams has that credibility.”

Biden, who previously sought the presidency in 1988 and 2008, alluded to a presidential campaign as recently as this past weekend, telling Democrats in his home state of Delaware, “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for…anybody who would run” for president.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden told a group of supporters this week he needs help lining up contributions from major donors first, before officially declaring his candidacy.