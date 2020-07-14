Biden unveils $2T clean energy and infrastructure plan

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden released his $2 trillion plan for boosting clean energy and job growth Tuesday.

Biden will "put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050," his campaign said.

Biden envisions 100 percent clean electricity for a "carbon pollution-free power sector" by 2035 as well as investments in American infrastructure and the auto industry to create jobs.

"Just as with COVID-19, Donald Trump has denied science and failed to step up in the face of the climate crisis," the Biden campaign wrote. "He has called it a hoax. He has allowed our infrastructure to deteriorate and farmers’ fields to flood. He has held back American workers from leading the world on clean energy, giving China and other countries a free pass to outcompete us in key technologies and the jobs that come with them."

The plan would be paid for by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy and stimulus spending, the campaign said.

The Biden campaign says the plan would create at least one million jobs in the auto sector and one million more by upgrading and weatherizing buildings and homes to be more energy-efficient. Biden also proposes creating "good, union jobs" by creating or improving zero-emissions public transportation.

Conservative group Job Creators Network slammed Biden's proposals.

"Biden himself has flip-flopped on energy policies over the years, but it's clear his allegiance is now with Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the rest of the far-left," Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement. "Biden's new energy plan would kill jobs in the energy sector and would do so while costing taxpayers $2 trillion to push America towards a socialist dystopia."

