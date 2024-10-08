Jamie Dimon still deciding on presidential endorsement for 2024

JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is still considering whether he will make an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

"I will decide, and I will vote," Dimon told Bloomberg Television in an interview. "I reserve the right to do whatever I want. I’m a citizen. I can vote. I can say what I want. I’ve never been endorsing candidates. But I am thinking through what I want to say or do."

The CEO's remarks come days after JPMorgan spokesperson Trish Wexler confirmed to FOX Business that Dimon has not endorsed a candidate in the race, in response to former President Trump posting a claim on his Truth Social platform Friday that Dimon was backing the GOP nominee.

While Dimon has not put his weight behind either Trump or Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, the JPMorgan boss penned an op-ed in The Washington Post in August where he said the next leader of the free world "must restore our faith in America," and offered his vision for how they could do so.

In the op-ed, Dimon called on the next president to engage in open and honest communication; laid out ways they could set "smarter" policies; and suggested the next administration be made up of a team of "rivals" that include the opposite party and those in the private sector to better reflect the broader nation rather than tribal politics.

Dimon, who has led the nation's largest bank since 2006, is a powerful voice on Wall Street, but also weighs in on broader issues facing the U.S.

Trump has been critical of Dimon in the past, most recently last year, when he referred to the JPMorgon boss as a "Highly overrated Globalist" on his Truth Social platform. Over the summer, the former president told Bloomberg he would consider Dimon to serve as Treasury secretary if he wins a second term in the White House, before walking back those comments a week later.

Dimon condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capital by Trump supporters, but he also recently praised some of Trump's positions and policies.

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China," Dimon told CNBC earlier this year. "He wasn't wrong about some of these critical issues."

Harris had lunch with Dimon at the White House in March, according to a report from Reuters, which cited a source familiar with the situation.

