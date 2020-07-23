Ivanka Trump visits Rocky Mountain National Park to promote public lands conservation act

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump visited Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday to promote the Great American Outdoors Act, which funds the conservation and maintenance of public lands.

It's a bipartisan bill that President Trump is expected to sign soon.

Ivanka Trump and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt toured Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday morning.

"It is especially timely that in light of COVID we were able to sign the farthest-reaching conservation legislation that this country’s had since Theodore Roosevelt over a hundred years ago created our national parks system," Ivanka Trump said during an address at the national park. "[President Trump] is very excited about signing this into law and, again, contributing to the conservation of a country we all love so much and cherish."

Bernhardt praised President Trump for pushing for the legislation.

“In March, President Trump called on Congress to stop kicking the can down the road, fix the aging infrastructure at our national parks and permanently fund conservation projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund," the secretary said in a statement Wednesday. "He accomplished what previous Presidents have failed to do for decades, despite their lip service commitment to funding public land improvements.”

Ivanka Trump is expected to highlight the child care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic at a Denver-area child care facility Friday before leaving the state.

